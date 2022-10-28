LANCASTER — About 150 people celebrated Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, on Saturday, at the Hindu Temple of Antelope Valley.
LANCASTER — About 150 people celebrated Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, on Saturday, at the Hindu Temple of Antelope Valley.
The event was hosted by Indian Cultural Association of Antelope Valley.
Diwali is the most important holiday in the Hindu religion. More than one billion people celebrated worldwide. The five-day festival, which ended, Wednesday, is an annual celebration of the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil and hope over despair.
Diwali is celebrated in October or November, depending on the cycle of the new moon, or the darkest night of the year.
The local event included Indian food and dancing and lasted about four hours.
“It’s like a Christmas for us,” Raj Nangia, president of the Indian Cultural Association of Antelope Valley, said.
“We do all the lights, decorate the home with the lights. Diwali is the same thing, put all the lights on the house.”
