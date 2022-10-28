Diwali

Lancaster councilman Raj Malhi (center) wishes everyone happy Diwali at the “It’s Diwali (Festival of Lights)” event, Saturday, at the Hindu Temple of Antelope Valley, hosted by Indian Cultural Association of Antelope Valley. With Malhi are Dr. Pradeep Damle (left) and Raj Nangia (right), president of the Indian Cultural Association of Antelope Valley.

 Photo courtesy of Raj Nangia

LANCASTER — About 150 people celebrated Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, on Saturday, at the Hindu Temple of Antelope Valley.

The event was hosted by Indian Cultural Association of Antelope Valley.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.