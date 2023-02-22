LANCASTER — A low rumble of engines from an escort of 50 motorcyclists led by the Patriot Guard Riders, accompanied the mortal remains of a 100-year-old World War II veteran and his wife of 74 years to Lancaster Cemetery, for final flag salutes and full military honors.
It was a ceremony on a clear Saturday morning under blue skies that Louis E. Moore, awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, would have relished. Moore, an Army Air Force veteran of the campaign to liberate Europe from Nazi tyranny, loved big celebrations. This one was to celebrate him.
As with his recent 100th birthday, the Antelope Valley’s veteran community turned out en force to memorialize and celebrate his life as veteran, author, teacher and businessman.
For his birthday celebration he asked for hula dancers, folklorico dancers, mariachis and Jazz accompaniment.
“He got them all,” Marcy Naungayan Velador, one of his extended military family support team members from American Legion Auxiliary Post 348, said.
His final caregiver, Gabriella Salas, tearfully addressed the gathered group of more than 100 veterans, friends and supporters, many of whom helped celebrate his 100th birthday.
“It is hard to believe he is not here,” she said the crowd, many wearing uniforms and carrying flags of their services. “It has been hard to believe he is gone.”
Linda Madison Jeffery Hayes of American Legion Auxiliary Post 348 said it was their honor to enroll him into the American Legion, and to help bring some comfort to him at the end of his life.
Moore celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct. 30, with an event hosted by Bart and Sandra Avery at Bravery Brewing Co.
He died surrounded by his care team on Dec. 6.
On Veterans Day 2021, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his participation in World War II with 20,000 Chinese-American citizens.
At the age of 98, a friend, restaurateur Mike Burroughs, introduced Moore to a team that helped usher his autobiographical family memoir, “Eternal Love,” to publication. The short volume, typed by his friend Stacey Alvey, recounted his 74 years of marriage of Nellie Hatsumi Mayeda Moore.
At Saturday’s memorial by a World War II monument, Lou and Nellie Moore’s ashes were placed at a traditional Asian shrine prepared by Salas. Moore’s wife died in October 2020 when funerals were limited because of the pandemic.
The couple met when he returned from World War II. Nellie Moore had been recently released from an internment camp where Japanese Americans were confined after the attack on Pearl Harbor plunged America into history’s greatest conflict.
Lou Moore’s story, beginning with a whirlwind courtship after meeting at the China Doll Nightclub in New York, became a brisk seller on Amazon, his publishing agent, Robin Blakely, noted.
“He called everyday about the book and always urged, ‘Time is of the essence!’ ” Blakely said.
Saturday’s minister was Pastor Steve Baker, Navy vet of the Vietnam War Era.
“Because of his Christian faith, I know he and Nellie are together in heaven now,” Baker said.
His memorial was attended by Brig. Gen. David Smith, Air Force, a top commander in the California State Guard and lead executive at Air Force Plant 42.
“One of our regrets was that he could not attend a Big Band gala we held for the holidays,” Smith said. “He would have loved it.”
Smith saluted. “Your duty is done, soldier. You have earned your rest.”
The VFW Post 3000’s Honor Guard performed a rifle salute, played “Taps” and had a flag ceremony, delivering the folded flag to Salas.
Groups participating included Moore’s friends from Coffee4Vets, High Desert Medical Group, Vets4Veterans, the Marine Corps League, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Antelope Valley, and the Elks lodges.
Other dignitaries included Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Moore’s veteran services representative, Christine War and staff of Congressman Mike Garcia’s office.
