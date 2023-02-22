LANCASTER — A low rumble of engines from an escort of 50 motorcyclists led by the Patriot Guard Riders, accompanied the mortal remains of a 100-year-old World War II veteran and his wife of 74 years to Lancaster Cemetery, for final flag salutes and full military honors.

It was a ceremony on a clear Saturday morning under blue skies that Louis E. Moore, awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, would have relished. Moore, an Army Air Force veteran of the campaign to liberate Europe from Nazi tyranny, loved big celebrations. This one was to celebrate him.

