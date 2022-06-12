LOS ANGELES — Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralyzed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement.
The multi-Grammy winner is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he said in video he posted, Friday, on Instagram. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.
Bieber’s post comes after he canceled his shows in Toronto and Washington. The singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.”
“For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he said. The singer added, “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”
Bieber said he’s unsure how long he’ll take to heal.
