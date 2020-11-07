Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain. High 51F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Generally clear skies with gusty winds developing late. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.