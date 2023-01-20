Biden

President Joe Biden speaks, Thursday, at Seacliff State Park in Aptos, Calif., after seeing storm damage caused by the recent storms.

CAPITOLA, Calif. — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard California beach town, Thursday, and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.

Biden toured a gutted seafood restaurant and the badly flooded Paradise Beach Grille, not far from the collapsed Capitola Pier and the brightly painted pink, orange and teal shops that were all boarded up following the storms. Walls were crumbling, debris scattered everywhere and floors swept away by raging waters.

Jimzan 3
"""now facing record rainfall""" A few more lakes and dams to capture the "Record Rainfall" would be nice. They will still raise your water rates...C'mon sheeple who you kiddin. (you better be wearing a Mask right now also) ;)

