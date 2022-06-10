LOS ANGELES — President Joe Biden tried to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere, on Thursday, but the Summit of the Americas quickly spilled into open discord, a telling illustration of the difficulties of bringing North and South America together around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate.
“There is no reason why the Western Hemisphere can’t be the most forward looking, most democratic, most prosperous, most peaceful, secure region in the world,” Biden said at the start of the summit. “We have unlimited potential.”
Quick on the heels of Biden’s remarks, Belize Prime Minister John Briceño publicly objected to countries being excluded from the summit by the US and to the continued US embargo on Cuba.
“This summit belongs to all of the Americas — it is therefore inexcusable that there are countries of the Americas that are not here, and the power of the summit is diminished by their absence,” Briceño said. “At this most critical juncture, when the future of our hemisphere is at stake, we stand divided. And that is why the Summit of the Americas should have been inclusive. Geography, not politics, defines the Americas.”
Biden faced additional criticism from Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández.
“We definitely would have wished for a different Summit of the Americas,” Fernández said in Spanish. “The silence of those who are absent is calling to us.”
The backlash over exclusions occurred even though a consensus had been reached at the 2001 summit in Quebec City that undemocratic governments would not be included at future conferences. The US president spoke again later and tried to smooth over the differences by focusing on the issues at hand rather than the guest list.
“I think we’re off to a strong start. We heard a lot of important ideas raised,” Biden said. “And notwithstanding some of the disagreements relating to participation, on the substantive matters what I heard was almost uniformity.”
The disparities in wealth, governance and national interests make it challenging for Biden to duplicate the partnerships he has assembled in Asia and Europe. That had already created low expectations at a summit that the United States is hosting for the first time, since 1994.
With diplomatic efforts strained by summit boycotts and legislative proposals stranded in a polarized Congress, Biden focused on trying to get corporations and the private sector behind his efforts. Yet the summit has hardly lived up to the promise put forth by the US president, particularly with the notable summit boycott by Mexico’s president and uncertainty as to whether the right incentives exist for Latin America to draw more closely to the US.
“It’s always been difficult to find consensus in Latin America,” said Ryan Berg, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank. “This is a hugely diverse region, and it’s obviously difficult for it to speak with one voice.”
On a busy day of diplomacy, Biden met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and agreed to visit Canada in the coming months, two government officials familiar with the plans told The Associated Press. They were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
