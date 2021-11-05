WASHINGTON — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of securing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage.
The House scrapped votes, late Thursday, but will be back at it, early today, and White House officials worked the phones to lock in support for the president’s signature proposal. House passage of the big bill would be a crucial step, sending to the Senate Biden’s ambitious effort to expand health care, child care and other social services for countless Americans and deliver the nation’s biggest investment yet to fight climate change.
Alongside the slimmer roads-bridges-and-broadband package, it adds up to Biden’s answer to his campaign promise to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 crisis and confront a changing economy.
But they’re not there yet.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi worked furiously into the night at the Capitol, Thursday, and kept the House late to shore up votes. The party has been here before, another politically messy day like many before that are being blamed for the Democrats’ dismal showing in this week’s elections. On and off Capitol Hill, party leaders declared it’s time for Congress to deliver on Biden’s agenda.
""President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package"".... this isn't Sleepy Joes bill..this is the parasitical Woke Left Wing Nut Jobs bill. Scumbag Pelosi (IMHO) is just licking their boots to do a power grab. I heard the weasels was looking at places in Italy, so that the weasel can flee there after she destroys America.
