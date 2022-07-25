Virus Outbreak Biden COVID

White House COVID Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks about President Joe Biden’s positive COVID-19 test during a briefing, on Thursday, at the White House.

 Evan Vucci/AP Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden continues to “improve significantly” despite a lingering sore throat from his Coronavirus infection, according to an update, Sunday, from his doctor.

“The president is responding to therapy as expected,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor in his latest note. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.