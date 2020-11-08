OAKLAND — News of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Saturday set off celebrations and protests as jubilant supporters and frustrated opponents of the former vice president took to the streets in California’s major cities.
Supporters of President Donald Trump rallied outside the state Capitol in Sacramento and marched in Beverly Hills demanding a recount of votes. Meanwhile, residents in Oakland threw block parties and honked car horns as they expressed hometown pride in Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her history-making turn as the first Black woman elected to the second-highest office in the United States.
“This is a historic day. We’ve been waiting for this change for four years, and we just wanted to come out and celebrate with our fellow citizens,” said Brandon Bergmark as he strolled along Oakland’s Lake Merritt with his wife and two kids.
Local leaders sang the praises of Harris, who has deep ties to the Bay Area. The 56-year-old California senator was born in Oakland, raised in Berkeley, and began her political career as San Francisco’s district attorney.
“The pride I feel as a Black woman is hard to put into words,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said.
“Daughter of Oakland. You have made us so proud — so many tears of joy flowing in the Town right now,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted about Harris.
Berkeley’s mayor, Jesse Arreguin, noted that the first woman elected vice president of the US is Black and of South Asian descent, reflecting the liberal city’s diversity and progressive values.
“She has broken down monumental barriers and Berkeley could not be more proud,” he said.
A dance party broke out in front of her childhood home on Berkeley’s Bancroft Way.
In Los Angeles, hundreds marched through downtown streets to City Hall cheering “We did it! The votes were counted!” Organizers had planned the event to demand a peaceful transition of power.
