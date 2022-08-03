LA Mayor Biden

Democratic US Rep. Karen Bass smiles after casting her vote in the contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor in the 2022 primary election at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall Community, in Los Angeles, on June 7.

 Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris jointly endorsed US Rep. Karen Bass, on Tuesday, to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, providing a boost to her campaign against billionaire developer Rick Caruso and cementing her place as the favorite of the Democratic establishment.

In a statement, Biden and Harris said they were eager to work with Bass and her “innovative strategies” to deal with the city’s homeless crisis and rising crime rates.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

We need to elect people that are qualified for the job..."not" people that are the right skin color...Biden has shown us how that is a dismal failure, by looking at his V.P. Kamattress...what a loser she has turned out to be.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.