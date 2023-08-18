Camp David Mountain Diplomacy

Egypt’s President Anwar Sadat (left) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (right) as US President Jimmy Carter looks on at Camp David, Md., in 1978.

 Associated Press files

WASHINGTON — Camp David, the rustic presidential retreat in the mountains of Maryland, has been a backdrop for signal moments in US foreign policy, perhaps none more notable than the peace accord President Jimmy Carter brokered between Egypt and Israel in 1978.

Today, President Joe Biden will reach for his own place in Camp David lore, hoping that walks on leafy trails and necktie-free talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol will encourage the US allies, who have been thawing their frosty relationship, to cooperate more given their shared concerns about aggression from China and North Korea.

