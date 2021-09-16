WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities — including helping equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. It’s a move that could deepen a growing chasm in US-China relations.
Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared together virtually to detail the new alliance, which will be called AUKUS. The three announced they would quickly turn their attention to developing nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.
“We all recognize the imperative of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific over the long term,” said Biden, who said the new alliance reflects a broader trend of key European partners playing a role in the Indo-Pacific. “We need to be able to address both the current strategic environment in the region and how it may evolve.”
The new security alliance is likely to be seen as a provocative move by China, which has repeatedly lashed out at Biden as he’s sought to refocus US foreign policy on the Pacific in the early going of his presidency.
Before the announcement, a senior administration official sought to play down the idea that the alliance was meant to serve as a deterrent against China in the region.
Biden is weak, and he is a proven liar. I also believe he is a Pedo (IMHO). Biden made sure he had people that were diversified, when he chose his cabinet...but most are not qualified for the position they hold. Looks like General millie is a Traitor, and Biden says "Millie has his full support " of course he does, Biden loves China, and China loves Biden. Biden allows the Russian pipeline, while closing America's pipeline(s). Biden let's huge numbers of ""Un-Vaxed" immigrants into America with no proof of vaccination, yet forces tax paying Americans to get vaccinated..what a POS. If you haven't figured out Biden is out to destroy America by now.... chances are you are a useful idiot, and are probably more concerned about "your" EBT card charging up, instead of the strength of America. You could hear Biden's handlers yesterday almost yelling "Come on let's go, question are over" !!, in complete panic. Right before Biden made the statement " I have complete confidence in general milley" Biden is not only an idiot...he seems to be a Traitor. But we already knew Biden is China's lap dog years ago. Seems like Biden's meth smoking son Hunter, still has interests in China. Yet the American sheeple do not seem to care...as long as their cell phones work, and their T.V. favs are still on....lol lol Now Mask up and Kneel (unless you work for Congress).
