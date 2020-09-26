LANCASTER — A bicyclist died early Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle.
The incident occurred at 4:44 a.m. on Avenue I east of 55th Street West.
According to a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, a male adult was driving a Honda CRV east on Avenue I when he collided with an adult male riding a bicycle, also eastbound on Avenue I.
As a result of the collision, the man was thrown from the bicycle and fatally injured.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
