As the battle continues to rein in the once-again climbing numbers of COVID-19 cases — largely attributed to the highly contagious delta variant of the virus — officials are turning to vaccination requirements in an effort to increase the number of people protected from the disease and stop its spread.
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom became the first governor in the nation to require state employees and healthcare workers to be vaccinated, or be required to wear masks and be tested for COVID-19 at least weekly.
Since then, governors in other states and the federal government have followed with similar vaccination requirements.
For Antelope Valley healthcare providers, the implications of the new requirement are still being discussed.
At Antelope Valley Hospital, 65% of the staff is vaccinated, Director of Marketing and Public Relations Cynthia Frausto said in an email.
“We’re not understanding how administering extra tests will stop the spread of the virus, or who will pay for all this additional testing,” she said.
Due to the increased number of COVID-19 patients, the hospital requires all unvaccinated personnel to wear the more protective N95 masks at all times, while vaccinated staff may use procedural masks unless caring for a COVID patient or in a high-risk area, Frausto said.
Firmer social distancing measures have also been reinstated.
As of Friday, Antelope Valley Hospital reported 144 more positive tests than the week prior. They are treating 29 COVID patients in-house, also up by eight patients since the week before.
“Palmdale Regional Medical Center does not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees,” CEO Richard Allen said in an email.
Many employees took advantage of on-site vaccination clinics, while others may have been vaccinated at off-site locations or after the on-site clinic closed, he said, although he did not provide a figure as to how many staff are vaccinated.
“We continue to educate our staff and our community, and we encourage individuals to get vaccinated. As a healthcare leader, we are supportive of the governor’s mandate requiring non-vaccinated employees to get tested weekly and for all staff to continue to wear masks while inside the hospital in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the vulnerable patient population,” Allen said.
The requirements are gaining traction at other levels of government and in the private sector, as well.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris on Tuesday asked the medical professionals who serve as deputy mayors to prepare a recommendation for the City Council regarding a vaccination requirement for the city.
“I’m seeing room here” to require either vaccinations or frequent testing, he said. However, he wanted any such requirement to be based on medical evidence that it is needed and effective.
“I want the science. I want to know what will happen if we don’t do it,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Dr. Jonathan Truong, an infectious disease specialist at both area hospitals who provides updates on the pandemic at each Lancaster City Council meeting, said such mandates are becoming more common for cities, states and educational institutions. The University of California and California State University systems require COVID vaccinations for students attending in person this fall.
He compared the COVID vaccination requirement for healthcare workers to the one that has been in place in Los Angeles County for many years for the annual flu vaccine.
“For the most part, it makes sense and it’s already been done,” he said.
Vaccination rates for Lancaster and Palmdale stand at 52% and 60%, respectively, for those ages 16 and older, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Countywide, the rate is 70.9%.
The rates are higher for residents age 65 and older, at 81% and 86% for the cities and 88% countywide.
“In order for us to really defeat this monster, this pandemic, we need to get to the 70% to 80% vaccination rates,” Truong said.
Increasing vaccination rates is important not only for the protection of individuals, but also to provide less opportunity for the virus to mutate, with the potential for creating variants for which existing vaccines are not effective.
The emergence of the delta variant is an example of these mutations, although existing vaccines have been shown to be nearly as effective against it. The delta variant is now predominant in the United States, at more than 80% of the cases reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The number of people getting vaccinated has declined in recent months, even as it has become more easily available.
“The interest is waning substantially as delta is picking up,” Truong said.
As this “vaccine fatigue” has set in, public health officials are beginning to see requirements for vaccinations as an important tool for increasing the vaccination rates, as incentives such as prizes no longer appear to be enough.
In one example of the private sector involvement in requiring vaccinations, on Friday entertainment giant the Walt Disney Co. announced that it is requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees to be vaccinated, which includes tens of thousands at its theme parks, the Los Angeles Times reported.
It is in negotiations with unions to extend the requirement to those represented employees, which also includes movie and television production crews.
