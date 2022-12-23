Palmdale City Council

New Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt (from left) and newly elected councilmembers Eric Ohlsen of Council District 4 and Andrea Alarcón of Council District 5 were sworn into office, Wednesday night. Bettencourt was selected by drawing to serve as Palmdale’s mayor.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Longtime Palmdale City Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt is the city’s new mayor after a pingpong ball with the number 3, matching her Council district number, was pulled at random from a bag by Palmdale resident Marsha Furman.

Bettencourt and newly elected councilmembers Andrea Alarcón of Council District 5 and Eric Ohlsen of Council District 4, were sworn into office, Wednesday night.

