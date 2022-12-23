PALMDALE — Longtime Palmdale City Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt is the city’s new mayor after a pingpong ball with the number 3, matching her Council district number, was pulled at random from a bag by Palmdale resident Marsha Furman.
Bettencourt and newly elected councilmembers Andrea Alarcón of Council District 5 and Eric Ohlsen of Council District 4, were sworn into office, Wednesday night.
Bettencourt ran for the mayor’s seat, in November 2020. She lost to former mayor Steve Hofbauer. He could not run for reelection after the Council voted to split the city into five Council districts. Hofbauer was the city’s last directly elected mayor. He also could not run for office because he lives in the same district as Councilman Richard Loa, whose term was not up this year.
After Bettencourt took her seat in the center of the dais, the Council selected Alarcón as mayor pro tem. Bettencourt nominated her after none of the other Council members expressed interest in the position.
“We’re all more than willing to step up and do what we need to do,” Councilman Austin Bishop said when Bettencourt asked for nominations.
“I think I’m going to do something very historic and I’m going to ask Andrea to be my mayor pro tem,” Bettencourt said. “This will be the first time that there’s ever been two females leading the city of Palmdale in 60 years.”
The Council unanimously approved Alarcón’s nomination.
A proposed urgency ordinance to revise the municipal code to select the position of mayor by a majority vote of the Council failed for lack of a motion.
“This Council has shown, in the past, that they were more than willing to use the buddy system to keep other members of the Council from obtaining deserved positions,” Furman said when she addressed the Council during a public hearing on the proposed ordinance. “Eliminating the vote and installing a rotation-only system opens this figurehead position to the entire group ownership.”
Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman called the proposed ordinance foolishness. He is the attorney who successfully sued the city under the California Voting Rights Act to force a switch to a Council district system of election, rather than at-large.
“For 60 years, this city has had a mayor who either lived on the west side or was really a westsider,” Shenkman said. “And so there’s some temptation, now that we have three Council members from the east side, to have 60 years of a mayor from the east side. I don’t think that’s the right move because at the end of the day, whoever is the mayor, the figurehead, whatever it is, y’all have to work together, two weeks later, and for the next two years. So, I would oppose this and hope that you would recognize, long-term, that this is a bad idea for the city of Palmdale.”
The city used to have a rotational mayor pro tem, Bettencourt said.
“We all know what happened when it came to my rotation; there was a split-second, unified planned overthrow to immediately change the policy to ‘let’s pick our friend,’ ” she said.
Bettencourt eventually served as mayor pro tem in 2021 and was the first woman to do so.
“Do I think rotations are fair? Absolutely,” she said. “Would I like to see both the mayor and mayor pro tem on rotation? Absolutely.”
However, the Council needs to consider shortening the length of the tenure because councilmembers have four-year terms each. Bishop’s and Loa’s terms will expire, in November 2024. Bettencourt, Alarcón and Ohlsen’s terms expire, in November 2026.
“The one thing that we need to consider is now we have five Council people who have four-year terms,” Bettencourt said. “So somebody, if we don’t change the length of the tenure, is going to not get the chance to be mayor. If we do a rotation, I just ask that we change the term limits, or the length of time I should say, so that every councilmember gets a turn at being mayor.”
Bishop agreed.
“Whatever we do, we want to make sure it’s fair,” he said. “We want to make sure it’s equitable, everybody gets a chance and that it makes sense.”
He added the City of Santa Clarita has rotated the mayor’s seat for 35 years with success.
The city’s existing code calls for the mayor’s seat to be selected by lot and rotated among the five members, Alarcón noted and asked interim attorney Scott Porter for clarification.
“The urgency ordinance would not be required in order to move forward with that type of process, correct?” Alarcón asked.
It would stop the process if the ordinance is adopted, Porter said.
“Exactly,” Alarcón said. “Thank you.”
Ohlsen said they just finished an election where they campaigned on randomly selecting a mayor and rotating the mayor’s seat.
“I think that if we did anything other than that, it would appear as a deal and we would open ourself to criticism, which would be just,” Ohlsen said. “I think we should stick to what we said we were going to do.”
Staff will come up with options for the council to consider on how to rotate the mayor’s seat at a future meeting.
