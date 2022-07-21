PALMDALE — Palmdale City Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt could have two challengers for the Nov. 8 election.
Bettencourt represents Council District 3. She pulled candidate nomination papers on Monday, the first day of eligibility, according to the City Clerk’s office.
Potential challengers include David T. Gomez, who pulled nomination papers, on Monday, and Samuel Garcia Jr., who pulled nomination papers, on Tuesday.
The City Council has will three seats up for election, including Bettencourt’s seat.
Councilman Juan Carrillo, who represents District 4, will not seek a third term on the Council. Carrillo, a Democrat, will face Republican Paul Andre Marsh for the 39th Assembly District seat.
The third seat is for the newly created District 5, which is vacant. Erika Gloria Alverdia pulled nomination papers for the seat, Wednesday.
In March, the City Council, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer dissenting, voted to change its format, moving to Council members elected from five districts, with the mayor’s seat rotating annually among the Council. This removes the mayor being elected directly by the city at-large. This change in format added the District 5 Council seat to the ballot. Hofbauer lives in the same District as Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa.
Former Antelope Valley Healthcare District Director Dr. Doddanna Krishna pulled nomination papers, Wednesday, to run for a seat on the Board, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder-County Clerk.
Krishna served one term on the Board previously, from 2012 to 2016.
He joins other potential candidates Dr. Don Parazo, Steve Fox and Michael Rives, who each pulled nomination papers, on Monday, the first day of eligibility.
Lancaster School District Board of Education incumbent Diane Grooms pulled nomination papers, Wednesday, to run for re-election for Trustee Area No. 4 seat. Incumbent Duane Winn pulled nomination papers, on Monday, to run for re-election for the Trustee Area No. 2 seat.
Westside Union School District incumbent Jennifer Navarro pulled nomination papers, on Tuesday, to run for re-election to the Board.
On the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency Board of Directors, potential challenger Shanna Roskilly pulled nomination papers, on Tuesday, for the short-term Division 4 seat held by appointed incumbent George Lane, who pulled nomination papers, on Monday.
Incumbents Shelly Sorsabal and Frank Donato each pulled nomination papers, on Tuesday, to run for reelection in their respective divisions. Sorsabal for Division 1, Donato for Division 3.
Quartz Hill Water District appointed incumbents Drew Mercy and Rodney C. “Rod” Holtz, each pulled nomination papers for the Board of Directors, on Tuesday.
No further updates were available by press time, Wednesday.
