PALMDALE — City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Laura Bettencourt was the target of recent social media posts she says took her words out of context and misrepresented her.
Recent posts on the Business Leaders for Ethical Government and Palmdale Republicans Facebook pages claimed Bettencourt did not care about voters on the city’s west side because she lives on the east side of town.
“I don’t care if voters on the west-end can vote......after all ..... I don’t live on the west-end. #Supress TheVote,” the post said.
Bettencourt is one of five challengers to first-term Mayor Steve Hofbauer. The others are Xavier Flores, Rick Norris, Eric Ohlsen and Tonya Alenna Schofield.
“I’m a big target right now, that’s for sure,” Bettencourt said Friday. “They’re not letting up. I’m doing this all on my own and I don’t have the big money to fight them back.”
According to its Facebook page, the Business Leaders for Ethical Government Political Action Committee is dedicated to researching ballot measures, candidates and public policy issues, educating the public and taking action to protect the public interest throughout the Inland Empire.
The Palmdale Republicans Facebook page was created on Oct. 16.
“Republicans, remember to vote and vote for Steve Hofbauer Mayor, Richard Loa and Austin Bishop for Council,” a post on the page said.
It also includes a negative post about Ohlsen.
Mark Kirk, a campaign spokesman for Hofbauer and Loa, said neither candidate is associated with either organization.
The Antelope Valley Voice Facebook page posted a response from Business Leaders for Ethical Government Political Action Committee where they acknowledged they are not Loa and Hofbauer and held firm that Bettencourt voted against westside voters by trying to keep the council from discussing the issue.
“Yes our ad is a creative retelling of her vote and her words but you’re just down right wrong,” the post said.
Bettencourt said that she was blocked when she asked the Business Leaders for Ethical Government Political Action Committee Facebook page not to use her likenesses on its page.
Bettencourt said the council unanimously agreed on Oct. 6 to retain outside counsel if necessary to protect the voting rights of the citizens of Palmdale.
In a 12-second clip posted on the Bettencourt for Palmdale Mayor Facebook page, Bettencourt says: “I don’t know how that became an immediate action. We talked about this at our last council meeting. How is it all of a sudden an urgent issue. We talked about it at our last council meeting.”
“OK, so you had the list,” Hofbauer said.
“I don’t live on the west side,” Bettencourt responded in the clip.
“Exactly,” Hofbauer said in the clip before he is cut off.
Bettencourt added she is a good councilmember who does what’s best for the city.
“Whether I win or lose, I’m going to do it with integrity,” she said.
A pro-Bettencourt campaign mailer sent out by the Californians for a Better Future included the statement: “The incumbent mayor is controlled by Democratic labor unions. Republican Laura Bettencourt will stand up to the liberal union bosses and put Palmdale taxpayers first!”
Bettencourt said she did not know anything the mailer, which includes a disclaimer that it was not authorized by a candidate or a committee controlled by a candidate.
“We have chosen not to go after that issue,” Kirk said. “We feel that Mayor Hofbauer’s standing and accomplishments are more than enough to get him re-elected.”
Hofabauer, via text message, pointed to actions against his own campaign with a picture of a shredded campaign sign. A Facebook post by Bettencourt volunteer Sandy Corrales includes a picture of a Hofbauer campaign sign with a hole punched in it that purportedly knocked out an image of a firefighter’s helmet. Hofbauer is a retired firefighter.
“Is he really a fire fighter?,” Corrales wrote. “Someone doesn’t think so and knocked out the hat graphic in his sign. Show me how a candidate campaigns, I’ll show you how he will govern.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.