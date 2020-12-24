PALMDALE — A split City Council ealected Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt to serve as mayor pro tem, succeeding Councilman Richard Loa, during a special Tuesday night meeting to complete unfinished business from the Dec. 15 meeting.
The mayor pro tem essentially serves as a vice mayor who can step up when Mayor Steve Hofbauer is not available.
The Council voted 3-2, with Loa and Hofbauer dissenting.
Bettenrcourt, one of five challengers to Hofbauer in the Nov. 3 election, finished a distant second in the race. She expressed interest in the position when Hofbauer opened it up for discussion.
Councilman Austin Bishop thanked Loa for his service as mayor pro tem during what has been a challenging year.
“As you guys all know we do choose a mayor pro tem every year, a pleasure of the Council,” Bishop said. “We’ve done that for a while now. We’ve all had our chance here except Ms. Bettencourt, and I think that now is her turn. I think she deserves a chance to represent her district as mayor pro tem.”
“That’s not a district; that’s a city position,” Hofbauer said.
The mayor added they would need to coordinate time. He praised Loa for his availability over the past year.
“I’ve never served with anybody that has been more available, literally at a split second or last minute,” Hofbauer said.
He added that Loa, a Palmdale attorney, brought in more staff at his office to allow for more flexibility.
“I really have appreciated that flexibility and your ability to break away mid-day,” Hofbauer said. “I know that can be a challenge when you’re employed fulltime. But it’s up to the Council; it’s whoever you think is the best to serve a heartbeat away from that center chair.”
Councilman Juan Carrillo added the Council had an opportunity to make history.
“To the best of my knowledge I don’t think that there’s ever been a woman mayor pro tem,” Carrillo said. “So I think that that’s important for women to see what we have the first woman being mayor pro tem, and I think that says a lot about how we want to support everybody to have that chance and have that experience to serve as mayor pro tem.”
Carrillo, who served as mayor pro tem during 2018, acknowledged it was challenging and believed he did a good job.
“We have to show that we support everybody, not just make it at the pleasure of the Council, without taking into account that everybody deserves to have that opportunity,” Carrillo said.
In addition to appointing the mayor pro tem, the Council also reviewed and voted on representation on various other governing bodies. Hofbauer wanted to ensure continuity in some areas, but changes were made.
The Council voted 3-2 to appoint Carrillo as the Council delegate in place of Hofbauer to the Southern California Association of Governments Regional Council, with Hofbauer and Loa dissenting.
“You’ve got to consider I’m on a lot of committees and subcommittees over there,” Hofbauer said. “That’s going to vacate our influence at those levels but that’s your guys’ call.”
Loa motioned to appoint Hofbauer but the motion failed for lack of a second.
The Council also voted on the city’s representation on the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition. The current makeup has Hofbauer, Loa assigned, and Planning Commissioner Bart Avery. The Council voted 3-2 with Hofbauer and Loa dissenting to appoint Bishop in place of Hofbauer.
They also voted 3-2 to appoint Bettencourt as the at-large member in place of Loa, with Hofbauer and Loa dissenting.
