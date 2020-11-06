It occurs to me that:
The victory of Donita Winn and Jill McGrady is the best thing to happen to local high school kids since the invention of snack breaks.
With a Board majority of Winn, McGrady and John Rush, the Antelope Valley Union High School District is no longer held hostage by the incomprehensible whims of Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell.
Hey, what happened to all the talk about a Blue Wave in the national elections?
Despite predictions of a Biden landslide and a Democratic Senate, the Republicans held the Senate and picked up seats in the House in addition to their performance in the razor thin presidential race.
The best thing about the election, though, is it is over — more or less.
Keeping with the nature of our polarization, half the country wondered the morning after why Trump did not concede, and the other half was convinced of massive fraud.
ABC had a poll a week or so before the election that had Biden up by 17 in Michigan — polling is nice work if you can get it.
Mike Rives, a perennial losing candidate in myriad local elections, picked up not one but two wins — on the Antelope Valley Hospital and Antelope Valley College Boards.
Fox News, which, we are constantly told, is too right wing to be taken seriously, was first to call Arizona for Biden, and it refused to budge.
The 11th graders at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, in our mock election, went for Biden 83% to 17%, which was not too far off from the tally in Los Angeles County.
Trump actually got more votes than he did in 2016, and he flipped a heavily Hispanic district along the Mexican border that he lost big four years ago.
There is still a ray of hope for Portland — far left Mayor Ted Wheeler defeated a challenger who openly supports Antifa.
The worst news for LA County was the apparent defeat of District Attorney Jackie Lacey to really far left George Gascon.
Imagine what Trump would have done if we still had a free and fair press.
Despite the state’s move to the left the last two decades, California voters rejected the chance to bring back affirmative action.
Democrats poured tons of money into Texas to try to flip the state legislature in order to control the big redistricting next year, but voters said no dice.
I am writing on Wednesday night, but if state Sen. Scott Wilk and Congressman Mike Garcia go down to defeat in the final tally, that would leave only Assemblyman Tom Lackey and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as the lone Republicans representing the AV in Sacramento or Washington.
The left is quick to holler, “There was no fraud!” — that may be true, but I wonder how they know if no one has investigated yet.
Trump had a chance to show grace, dignity and class on Election Night, but hey, why change now?
Twitter censors Trump’s tweets about the election but allows that execrable hate-filled “comedian” to again post the picture of the “decapitated” head of the president.
For a while there on Tuesday night, I thought we might see a 269-269 tie — a perfectly fitting scenario for the wackiness of 2020.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
