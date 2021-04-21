LAKE LOS ANGELES — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and three volunteers from Best Start Region 5 Lancaster/Palmdale community group visited Wilsona School District on April 15 for a presentation before the Board of Education.
Best Start Lancaster/Palmdale is one of five regional groups created by First 5 LA, a Los Angeles County agency created after the 1998 passage of Proposition 10, which added a 50-cent-per-pack tax surcharge on cigarettes to fund children’s programs.
Volunteers Anna Livingstone, Erika Schwerdt and Shirley Harriman advocated on behalf of children.
“Best Start Lancaster’s mission is to reduce child abuse in the Antelope Valley by creating strategies that work to build strong communities so children grow healthy, happy and resilient,” Livingstone said.
The trio supported efforts to pass Assembly Bill 31, also known as Gabriel’s Law. Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, introduced AB 31 to the state Assembly on Dec. 7.
The proposed bill would establish the Office of the State Child Protection Ombudsperson to investigate deaths caused by abuse or neglect if, at the time of a child’s death, there was an active investigation by Child Welfare Services to determine if the child was being abused or neglected.
In addition, the bill would provide for the operation of a toll-free telephone hotline to receive complaints related to child welfare.
“It is important that this bill passes because it becomes an additional resource for mandated reporter, which includes teachers and staff in your school district,” Livingstone said. “We respectfully ask that your Board join us in the effort and write a letter of support as well as create a resolution at your next Board meeting to address the work being done to continue child ab use prevention work in the district.”
The presentation included certificates for Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel, Board President Victoria Green, Vice President Kathy Harris, Clerk Robert Harris, and Trustees Anna Misicka and Vladimir Gomez.
The bill would require the State Child Protection Ombudsperson to be appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation by the Senate, for a two-year term.
It would specify the duties of the office, including investigating specified child deaths caused by abuse or neglect. The bill would also authorize the office to take specified actions, including investigating systemic issues and suggesting corrective action accordingly.
The bill would require the Office of the State Child Protection Ombudsperson to report to the Legislature at the end of each two- year legislative session, data collected by the office describing the nature of the complaints received and systemic suggestions to improve the child welfare system.
