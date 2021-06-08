Latest News
- Road fixes may come with development
- FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug panned by experts
- Falcons Fall in Final
- Livermont steps down as Marauders’ baseball coach
- Today in history, June 8, 2021
- Trains collide in Pakistan
- German state vote triumph gives boost to Merkel’s bloc
- Nevada bans ‘non-functional’ grass
Most Popular
Articles
- Grodin, ‘Midnight Run’ star, dies
- Two women, two children killed in crash
- Firefighter kills colleague at station
- Fire station shooting suspect being pursued in Acton
- Southland home prices soar 20% a year
- Cities agree to united work on development
- Mojave’s notorious ‘Bermuda Triangle’ strikes again
- Time for recommendations for summer reading list
- California draws 15 winners of $50,000 vaccine prizes
- Tapp’s lineage is in the Antelope Valley
Images
Videos
Commented
- Capitol charges roil far-right groups (2)
- Still no bills a year after Floyd’s death (2)
- LA to offer appointment-free vaccinations (1)
- Warda, Victoria (1)
- Gascón recall drive can get signatures (1)
- Major labor unions back Governor Newsom in likely recall (1)
- Engineers work to silence loud hum on Golden Gate Bridge (1)
- With $76B surplus, state proposes rebates for millions (1)
- Concerns rise about sex abuse reports at WHO (1)
- Israel, Gaza violence overshadows Biden’s plans (1)
- California task force launches study of slave reparations (1)
- State is awash in tax revenue, and budget reflects it (1)
- Internal emails reveal WHO knew of Congo sex abuse (1)
- Biden justifies more spending (1)
- Kim vows to build N. Korea socialism (1)
- Mob made me do it: Rioters blame Jan. 6 crowd (1)
- Council says no to solar plan review appeal (1)
- Body found in Joshua Tree Park (1)
- McCarthy backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job (1)
- Trump’s grievances cloud GOP agenda (1)
- Trump’s grip on GOP sparks fears (1)
- Vaccinated or not, California workers may keep masks on (1)
- Biden’s budget: Social spending, business taxes (1)
- GOP not budging on Biden talks (1)
- Some not ready to give up masks despite revised CDC guidance (1)
- GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks (1)
- Frazier, Justin Everett (1)
- Conservative majority pushes big issues to court (1)
- Netanyahu may lose PM job as his rivals attempt to join forces (1)
- GOP set to block 1/6 panel (1)
- Republicans block Capitol riot probe (1)
- Texas Republicans put final touches on sweeping voting restrictions bill (1)
- Judge rips homelessness crisis response (1)
- Senate confirms geneticist Lander as Biden science adviser (1)
- Tabloid awarded $100,000 in attorneys’ fees in Hill case (1)
- State to pay $2M church legal fees over closures (1)
- EU agrees on Belarus sanctions after plane diversion (1)
- Need for speed control is cited (1)
- Amazon rivers swell (1)
- Newsom won’t yet abandon virus ‘state of emergency’ (1)
- State won’t lift its mask requirement (1)
- Today in history, June 7, 2021 (1)
- State moves to make assisted death law permanent (1)
- Californians in upbeat mood as reopening approaches (1)
- California’s Senate approves taking badges from bad officers (1)
- California to offer $116M in Coronavirus vaccine prize money (1)
- Harris visits Latin America to talk migration, corruption (1)
- Netanyahu: Israel prepared to risk ‘friction’ with US (1)
- Hill must pay reduced attorneys’ fees (1)
- GOP lawmakers in various states try to limit teaching about race, racism (1)
- Cantila, Joshua (1)
- Biden orders more intel on COVID-19 origin (1)
- Cash windfall helps Newsom shake recall election (1)
- AP sources: Prison staffing hampered suicide response (1)
- Army of fake fans boosts China’s messaging on Twitter (1)
- Iran’s largest warship catches fire, sinks (1)
- Israels strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader (1)
- Putin chafes at America (1)
- DMV bribery scheme exposed (1)
- Recall bid vs. Gascón kicking off (1)
- Mask mandate’s end near, Newsom says (1)
- Newsom seeks $1.5B boost for small businesses (1)
- Judge overturns state’s 32-year ban on assault weapons (1)
- Military leaders wary of policy changes (1)
- China: Most rocket debris burned up during reentry (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.