Obit Berylson

Millwall and Crystal Palace players challenge for the ball during a 2022 English FA Cup third-round soccer match in London. John Berylson, the American businessman, owner and chairman of Millwall, has died. He was 70.

 Associated Press files

BOSTON — John Berylson, an American businessman known for his enthusiastic ownership of the English soccer team Millwall, has died. He was 70.

His death, the result of a car crash in Massachusetts on Tuesday, was announced by the second-division London team, which said Berylson presided over some of the greatest moments in Millwall’s history since first becoming involved with the club in 2006.

