Obit - Bernard Shaw

CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN’s Washington bureau, in 2001. Shaw died of pneumonia, on Wednesday.

 Alex Brandon/AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Shaw, former CNN anchor and a pioneering Black journalist remembered for his blunt question at a presidential debate and calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War, in 1991, from Baghdad as it was under attack, has died. He was 82.

He died of pneumonia, unrelated to COVID-19, on Wednesday, at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN’s former chief executive.

