2022 election logo

A day after Dr. Jawad Bermani pulled candidate nomination papers to run for one of two four-year seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, in the Nov. 8 election, Bermani switched course and filed nomination papers for the two-year seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters.

Former director Mateo Olivarez, who lost his bid for re-election, in 2020, also filed nomination papers for the short-term seat. Lancaster resident Michael L. Jenkins pulled nomination papers for the seat.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.