A day after Dr. Jawad Bermani pulled candidate nomination papers to run for one of two four-year seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, in the Nov. 8 election, Bermani switched course and filed nomination papers for the two-year seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters.
Former director Mateo Olivarez, who lost his bid for re-election, in 2020, also filed nomination papers for the short-term seat. Lancaster resident Michael L. Jenkins pulled nomination papers for the seat.
That leaves six potential candidates in the race for the two full-term seats, including incumbent Dr. Don Parazo, former director Dr. Doddanna Krishna, former director/attorney Steve Fox and John Bryson. Retired hospital worker Michael Rives and electronics engineer Gordon V. Jefferson filed their candidate paperwork.
Palmdale City Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, who represents Council District 3, could face at least four challengers in her bid for re-election, this November. Brian Uribe pulled nomination papers for the District 3 seat, according to the City Clerk’s office.
Other potential challengers are Planning Commissioner Marcos Alvarez, Bettencourt’s nominee, Samuel Garcia Jr. and David T. Gomez.
Palmdale resident Antony Calix Garcia pulled nomination papers for the newly created Council District 5 seat on the Palmdale City Council. Garcia joins Mario Moises Melara and Erika Gloria Alverdi in the race for the seat.
Only one potential candidate, Eric Ohlsen, has pulled nomination papers for the Council District 4 seat held by Juan Carrillo. Carrillo is running for the 39th Assembly District seat.
No further updates were available by press time, Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.