LIMBitless Possibilities

Sixteen-year-old William Thompson (left) rides with 8-year old Grayson O’Steen on Feb. 18 at El Mirage Dry Lake Bed during an off-road day organized by nonprofit organization LIMBitless Possibilities.

 Photo courtesy of Jessie Thompson

LLANO — Nonprofit organization LIMBitless Possibilities will hold its third annual Charity Golf Tournament and silent auction on April 22 at Crystalaire Country Club.

Organizers hope to raise $75,000.

