LLANO — Nonprofit organization LIMBitless Possibilities will hold its third annual Charity Golf Tournament and silent auction on April 22 at Crystalaire Country Club.
Organizers hope to raise $75,000.
LIMBitless Possibilities’ mission is to eliminate financial barriers so that as many children as possible have access to prosthetic running blades and camps/programs geared toward children with limb differences. The organization covers flights, hotels, registration fees and other travel expenses for these families to attend the various events.
Since 2018, LIMBitless Possibilities has provided 180 flights, more than 80 nights of hotel stays, almost $12,000 in travel grants and 13 prosthetic running blades.
“We are run entirely by volunteers, which means 100% of all proceeds goes directly toward helping children with limb differences,” founder Jessie Thompson wrote in an email.
The golf tournament has reached capacity for its golfers; however, the nonprofit organization is still looking for sponsors and donations. Visit LIMBitlesspossibilities.org for details.
On Feb. 18, LIMBitless Possibilities hosted an off-road day for local children with limb differences and their families at El Mirage Dry Lake Bed for a day of off-roading adventure.
“We wanted to show them it doesn’t matter what your disability is, everyone can enjoy all our desert has to offer,” Thompson wrote.
Volunteers brought their own off-road vehicles and donated their time to take the families out to explore the desert.
“We received donations of off road vehicles, food, helmets and goggles all to make sure everyone was safe and had an amazing time,” Thompson wrote.
She recalled the reaction of one happy parent and her daughter.
“One of the most amazing comments I heard was Deven Mantucca describing hearing her daughter, 15-year-old Gianna Mantucca, giggling during the ride,” she wrote. “It’s an amazing sound to hear your child giggle with joy.”
Eight-year old Grayson O’Steen was overheard shouting, “This is the best day ever!” during his ride.
