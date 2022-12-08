Obit-Moore

Lou Moore gets a kiss at his 100th birthday party, Oct. 30, at Bravery Brewing. Moore, a World War II veteran, has died.

 Photo by Dennis Anderson

LANCASTER — Louis E. Moore, late-in-life author and veteran of World War II who became a prominent figure in the Antelope Valley veterans community has died, a little more than a month past his 100th birthday.

Moore passed peacefully after a brief decline attended to by his caregiver, Gabriella Salas, and members of his family of military-connected friends. Rep. Mike Garcia plans to fly a flag in his honor at the US Capitol, his veterans field deputy, Christine Ward, said.

