BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian cyclist Herman Vanspringel, who lost the 1968 Tour de France on the final day and became famously known as Monsieur Bordeaux-Paris for winning the marathon classic seven times, has died. He was 79.

Tour de France organizers confirmed the death, Thursday, in a tribute to the sweet-tempered rider known as much for his close finishes as his victories.

