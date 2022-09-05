UNION, N.J. (AP) — Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond, has died, the company confirmed, on Sunday.

The company said Arnal died, on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from a building in Manhattan. He was pronounced dead in the scene and the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

