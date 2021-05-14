PALMDALE — Longtime Antelope Valley psychiatrist Dr. John Charles Beck died April 16 at age 86 at his Palmdale home.
Beck is survived by his wife, Sharon Beck of Palmdale; sons John Charles Beck Jr., Alexis James Beck, and Daniel Beck; daughter Olivia (Beck) Smith, and her husband David Smith; grandchildren Vivienne and Ethan Smith; and several stepchildren and step-grandchildren.
Beck was born on Sept. 7, 1934, in Ord, Nebraska. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, in 1956. After an internship, transitional year at Truman Medical Center-West in Kansas City, Missouri, Beck enlisted in the Army as a captain, completing his service at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington. After three years in the Army, Beck left for his residency in psychiatry at the University of Maryland, and finally chief resident at UCLA Medical Center.
Beck built his practice to more than 12 offices including Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and the Antelope Valley. He made his home in Lancaster, and was said to be the Antelope Valley’s first psychiatrist. In 1970, he helped found Antelope Valley Hospital’s Department of Mental Health. He retired in 2012.
“The Antelope Valley Hospital family is saddened by the passing of Dr. John Beck,” Edward Mirzabegian, CEO of Antelope Valley Hospital, said in a statement. “As a founding member of the Department of Mental Health and a well-respected member of the medical staff for 51 years, he will truly be missed. He understood the need of this community and we credit our mental health unit to his revolutionary thinking.”
Beck’s widow Sharon Beck knew her husband for 33 years. They married on June 8, 2012.
She said her husband loved his job.
“He spent a lot of hours even after his office hours,” Sharon said. “He was on call at the mental health unit. He wanted to help the people . He wanted to try to make them better.”
Beck’s professional accomplishments include service as an instructor in clinical psychiatry at the Neuropsychiatric Institute at UCLA; medical director at Sacred Heart Lodge, a psychiatric hospital in El Monte, and medical director of Antelope Valley Center for Child, Adolescent, and Family Guidance.
A private viewing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 8, followed by services at noon, at Hope Chapel, 6015 West Ave. J-8, Quartz Hill. The service will be followed by interment at 3 p.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary, at 23287 Sierra Highway, Newhall. Visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/newhall-ca/john-beck-10178374 for details.
