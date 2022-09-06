LANCASTER — Monday was Labor Day and for anyone who wasn’t working, the cooler upper 80s temperature in the morning provided an ideal time for those eager to beat the heat and recreate before the triple digit temperatures rolled in. Some found the ideal spot at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in Lancaster.
Genesee Bonde and her step-mom Janie Salazar sat on a bench in the shade to watch Bonde’s grandchildren, Harper and Aalia Wilson, climb and run around the colorful playground equipment with other children at the park.
“Mornings are better,” Bonde said.
The women came to the park after a breakfast event at their church.
“We ate and mingled and then we came because the kids wanted to play on the playground,” Bonde said. “We’re doing early to let the kids run around and get all the energy out.”
A few groups of people also took advantage of the mild morning to play basketball.
Foursome Budda, Cameron Gideon, Abraham Ramirez and Justin Adams took turns shooting hoops on one of the park’s basketball courts.
“We just playing a shooting game right now,” Budda said.
The record-setting heat scorching the Antelope Valley and millions of people in California prompted the sixth consecutive statewide Flex Alert on Monday, with residents asked to voluntarily cut their electricity use for an hour longer than usual to avoid outages.
The California Independent System Operator — which manages the state’s power grid — called for consumers to cut their electricity use from 4 to 10 p.m., when they are also urged to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances, and turn off all unnecessary lights.
The previous Flex Alerts, which started on Aug. 31, called for users to reduce their electricity usage from 4 to 9 p.m., or the period designated as peak hours. The extra hour of reduced energy use was needed due to projected market deficiencies, according to Cal-ISO.
“Additional calls for reducing energy consumption are expected as the state endures record-breaking temperatures lasting at least through Friday,” a release by Cal-ISO said. “The heat wave is historic for both its temperatures and its duration.”
The National Weather Service extended an excessive heat warning for the Antelope Valley, San Luis Obispo County interior valleys and other communities through 9 p.m., Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to range from 103 to 111 degrees today, and from 101 to 109 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s highs are expected to range from 97 to 105 degrees.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS said.
On Saturday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, the NWS said. Saturday’s highs are expected to be in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
