Labor Day fun

(From left) Cameron Gideon, Justin Adams, Budda and Abraham Ramirez take turns shooting hoops at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, Monday morning, before the day’s high temperatures hit triple-digits.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Monday was Labor Day and for anyone who wasn’t working, the cooler upper 80s temperature in the morning provided an ideal time for those eager to beat the heat and recreate before the triple digit temperatures rolled in. Some found the ideal spot at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in Lancaster.

Genesee Bonde and her step-mom Janie Salazar sat on a bench in the shade to watch Bonde’s grandchildren, Harper and Aalia Wilson, climb and run around the colorful playground equipment with other children at the park.

