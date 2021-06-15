Cooling centers will be open this week around the Antelope Valley as dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 113 degrees are expected.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Monday that will be in effect from 10 a.m. today to 9 p.m. Friday. Highs today are projected to range from 101 to 111 degrees, then rising to 113 on Wednesday, fluctuating between 101 to 113 degrees on Thursday, and Friday, 101 to 111 degrees on Saturday, then 95 to 105 degrees on Sunday.
Official high temperatures on Monday, according to the National Weather Service, included 101 in Lancaster, 100 in Palmdale, 99 in Acton, 98 at Edwards Air Force Base and 95 in Mojave.
Lancaster’s downtown cooling center at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History, 665 West Lancaster Blvd., will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sunday.
Another air-conditioned option open to the public is Gen. William J. Fox Airfield, 4555 West Ave. G, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.
Los Angeles County public libraries also serve as cooling centers. The libraries are closed on weekends.
The Acton-Agua Dulce Library, 33792 Crown Valley Road, is open from 1 to 6 p.m. today, then 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Lancaster Public Library, 601 West Lancaster Blvd., is open from 1 to 8 p.m. today, and 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Quartz Hill Library, 5040 West Ave. M-2, is open from 1 to 8 p.m. today, then 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Los Angeles County also operates cooling centers in unincorporated areas.
In Lake Los Angeles, the gymnasium at Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The gymnasium is also available at Jackie Robinson County Park, 8773 East Ave. R in Sun Village. It is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
While older adults, children and sick or overweight individuals are most susceptible to extreme heat, it is important for everyone to protect themselves from the sun and heat. With temperatures often in the triple digits, Antelope Valley residents are urged to put into practice these helpful recommendations:
• Avoid strenuous activities.
• Wear light clothing.
• Stay in air-conditioned locations during peak heat hours.
• Drink plenty of fluids. Avoid alcohol, sweetened drinks and caffeine.
• Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Check on your elderly neighbors, as well as family and friends who may not have air conditioning.
• Never leave people or pets in a closed car.
• Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.
• Cover windows with drapes or shades.
• Weather-strip doors and windows.
• Try to bring items that can help protect you and others in the cooling center from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol and cleaning materials.
• Check yourself, family members, and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness and COVID-19. Maintain social distancing between yourself and persons not part of your household.
More information about recognizing and preventing heat-related illnesses is available at www.ready.gov/heat
