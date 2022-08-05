PALMDALE — The field of prospective candidates eager to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors added another name when Lancaster resident Diana Beard-Williams pulled candidate nomination papers, Thursday, for the short-term, two-year seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters.
Beard-Williams is one of four potential candidates for the seat in the Nov. 8 election.
Dr. Jawad Bermani and former Director Mateo Olivarez filed nomination papers for the two-year seat. Lancaster resident Michael L. Jenkins also pulled nomination papers for the seat.
Incumbent Dr. Don Parazo filed his nomination papers to run for re-election. Retired hospital worker Michael Rives and electronics engineer Gordon V. Jefferson also filed their candidate paperwork for one of two full-term, four-year seats on the Board.
Former director Dr. Doddanna Krishna, former director/attorney Steve Fox and John Bryson pulled nomination papers for one of the full-term seats.
Educational consultant Tony Alenna Schofield, who ran unsuccessfully for Palmdale mayor two years ago, filed nomination papers to run for a seat on the Palmdale School District Board of Education.
Schofield joins Brian Uribe, who also pulled nomination papers for the Palmdale City Council District 3 seat, as potential challengers to incumbents Simone Zulu Diol, Nancy Smith and Ralph Velador.
No further updates were available by press time, Thursday.
