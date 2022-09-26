BAKERSFIELD — A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said.
The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m., Thursday, on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said.
