LANCASTER — The holiday season is upon us and online shopping will continue to be a safe option as more restrictions to curb the Coronavirus begin to be put in place.
As holiday gifts get delivered to people’s front doors, porch pirates will soon follow to swoop up those packages left unattended, prime for the taking.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department warns that these package thieves will drive through neighborhoods seeking packages that will sit on someone’s front porch for hours untouched.
The department’s Lancaster station offers the following tips for residents to ensure packages get delivered safely.
• If your workplace allows it, have your packages delivered to your office.
• Use pickup points such as Amazon Locker or UPS Access Point Network to pick up your packages from a secured location.
• If you are going to be receiving a lot of deliveries, use a temporary post office box. Double-check as some delivery services such as UPS and FedEx will not deliver to a P.O. Box address, but the US Postal Service will.
• Use a trusted neighbor’s address as your delivery address. Make friends with your neighbors. If a neighbor is home all day because they are working from home or a stay at home parent, maybe they can accept your items for you in exchange for you picking up milk and bread for them on your way home. We’re all in this together, so think of some way to help each other out.
• Use a wireless home monitoring system with a camera that allows you to see your porch. Not only will you be notified when someone is near your porch, but you will also capture potential thieves on camera.
• Request a tracking confirmation number and monitor it. You can even opt-in for text or email updates so you are notified when your package is delivered. It may give you a chance to run home during your lunch break to pick up your package and secure it inside your home.
• Use the “ship to store” option as often as you can. Many stores allow you to shop online then pick up from their store. With COVID practices in place, many retailers will even do curbside pickup and bring your packages to your car.
Following these tips will help to make sure packages and gifts get delivered safely to the rightful recipient.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station asks residents if they see something, to say something and report any lingering around front porches by calling the station at 661-948-8466.
