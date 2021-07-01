With the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale set for the first joint Fourth of July production with live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks extravaganza at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, the holiday can be a frightening time for pets.
Pets can become startled and disoriented by the explosions of illegal firecrackers and the whistles of “Safe and Sane” fireworks. The loud noises can scare dogs, cats and even horses into running away to find a safer, quieter space. They may become injured as a result. The American Veterinary Medical Association and Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control recommends pet lovers plan ahead whether or not they are planning a July Fourth celebration.
Here are some tips they shared to ensure the safety of your animal companions:
• Make sure your pet has a collar and identification tags with up-to-date information including a current phone number where you can be reached.
• Get your pet microchipped if they are not already microchipped, and make sure your contact information in the registry is up-to-date.
• If your beloved pet has a history of being anxious on the Fourth of July, the American Veterinary Medical Association recommends behavioral therapy to desensitize the critter to reduce the risk of problems. Some pets might need medication, but pet lovers should consult their veterinarians.
• If possible keep your pet indoors in a cool, comfortable place with some “white noise” distraction.
• If your dog is outside, make sure all gates are closed and locked and fencing is secure. Your dog may try to escape if they become startled.
• Take a current photo of all your dogs, cats and horses just in case.
Another suggestion is to provide a safe and secure environment for pets and/or livestock. You also want to verify whether your yard is secure enough to keep pets contained.
If you have pets and plan to leave town for the holiday and cannot take your pets with you, the Department of Animal Care and Control recommends you leave them with someone who will be cautious and keep them secure during the July Fourth celebrations.
The department also recommends taking your dogs for walks or for play early in the day to hep them release their energy. Be cognizant of the outdoor temperature so as not to burn their paws. Hot sidewalks and asphalt can burn a dog’s paws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.