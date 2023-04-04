LANCASTER — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley wants to “paint the town blue” to raise awareness about child abuse prevention and remind the community that everyone can get involved.
“We are absolutely kicking it up this month,” Donna Gaddis, executive director of The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, said.
This year’s program is designed to give everyone a way to participate. From supporting local restaurants that are featuring a blue item, or simply decorating a porch or office with blue decorations, everyone can participate.
As of Monday more than 35 restaurants and retailers joined the campaign. Leo and Mamas, a gifts and home decor shop in Lancaster, will donate 20% of its proceeds to the Children’s Center, from customers who shop its blue table.
The color blue is associated with child abuse awareness. Paint the Town Blue is a national campaign.
“We haven’t really done that the last few years; we’ve kind of just done our own thing at CCAV,” Gaddis said.
This year, the Children’s Center has partnered with Antelope Valley Partners for Health, Best Start, Children’s Bureau and the Antelope Valley Boys and Girls Club to make it bigger and better and create awareness.
By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to care for their children, the Children’s Center can help promote the social and emotional well-being of children and youth and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.
The nonprofit organization ordered thousands of Paint the Town Blue car decals.
“We believe that once we start getting those tips out there, it takes a difficult topic and makes it easier to talk about,” Gaddis said.
The car decals are available at the Children’s Center and at the restaurants and businesses that signed up to support the campaign. Visit #paintavblue.com for a list of participating businesses. The list is updated daily.
“It’s not just about money it’s about awareness and having literature available,” she said. “Everywhere we go we just want to start having that conversation.”
The Antelope Valley has bounced back from the days when it was known as “the child abuse capital,” a designation that lead to the creation of the Children’s Center.
“That was 1988,” Gaddis said. “Proportionately, for the size of our population, there still are a lot of instances of child abuse. I believe, in part, because we have a caring community that does report and does want to keep their children safe.”
She said child abuse prevention is an ongoing battle that has been worsened and made more severe by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The monthlong awareness campaign will culminate with a free Paint the Town Blue celebration from 5 to 10 p.m., April 29 at Lucky Luke Palmdale Taproom with craft beer, live blues music, a silent auction, food truck vendors and therapy dogs.
