Four rural intersections in the unincorporated communities of Del Sur, Llano and Roosevelt will get new stop signs to create all-way stop traffic control under a proposal approved Tuesday, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
The four intersections in the Antelope Valley are among 24 total projects to support traffic safety in Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Fifth District.
Requests for the stop signs were generated by residents or community groups.
LA County Public Works will install a stop sign for all southbound traffic on Sierra Highway to stop at the intersection with Avenue G.
Stop signs will also be added on Avenue J, requiring eastbound and westbound traffic to stop at the intersection with 90th Street West.
Avenue X will get stop signs for eastbound and westbound traffic lanes at the intersection with 165th Street East.
Public Works will also add stop signs requiring eastbound and westbound traffic on Avenue I to stop at the intersection with 70th Street East.
