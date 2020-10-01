PALMDALE — More than a year after the City Council gave the go-ahead to a mixed-use commercial and residential development near the Antelope Valley Mall that will include a long-awaited Sprouts Farmers Market, residents want to know — where is our Sprouts?
The answer is that the Sprouts’ developers are working on financing for the project. No plans have been submitted to the city’s Planning Department, according to Palmdale city officials.
The center is planned for a vacant 20.55 acre site on the northwest corner of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and 15th Street West, with the retail center on the corner and the majority of the residential units to the north.
It will include 308 apartments, mostly studio and one-bedroom units, and 36 two- to three-bedroom townhouses.
The high-end, gated complex will feature a central recreation building, pool, picnic area and other recreational amenities.
In addition to the long-awaited Sprouts, the 43,000-square-foot retail center is expected to include service retail, such as a nail salon, restaurants and other establishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.