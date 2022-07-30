SAN FRANCISCO — The commuter train system servicing the San Francisco Bay Area is again requiring masks for travelers and employees, the agency said.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit’s board of directors voted, Thursday, to immediately reinstate the mask mandate on all trains and in stations beyond ticket gates. It runs through Oct. 1 unless it’s extended again.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

lol Tell the dictators to F.O., and stuff that mask where the sun don't shine.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.