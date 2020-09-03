OAKLAND — A San Francisco Bay Area police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Black man inside a Walmart store in April.
Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced Wednesday that her office has filed the charge against San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher, 49, in the April 18 killing of Steven Taylor, 33.
Fletcher had responded to a call about an alleged shoplifter inside the store who was holding a baseball bat.
A 20-year veteran, Fletcher did not wait for backup and instead tried to grab the bat from Taylor, then fired his Taser and his service weapon, all in less than 40 seconds, prosecutors said.
Police were called to the store by a security guard who reported a possible robbery. Fletcher was the first officer to arrive and spoke to the security guard who told him it was not a robbery, information the officer relayed to police dispatch through his radio, prosecutors said.
“Officer Fletcher did not wait for his cover officer and immediately contacted Mr. Taylor in the shopping cart area,” they said.
Surveillance video showed Fletcher pulled out his service pistol at the same time he tried to take the bat from Taylor. Taylor pulled the bat from Fletcher’s grasp and stepped away. Shortly after, Fletcher shot Taylor twice with his taser and as Taylor struggled to remain standing, Fletcher shot him in the chest with his service weapon just as another officer arrived in the store, prosecutors said.
