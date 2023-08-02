PALMDALE — A monument described as the “Battlefield Cross,” a tribute to Antelope Valley troops who lost their lives in armed service to the nation, has been unveiled in Palmdale at Poncitlán Square.

The monument is not religious in its significance, but is so described because the combination of helmet, rifle and boots takes the form of an informal battlefield marker cross where troops who were killed in action were buried until transfer to permanent interment, often at military memorial sites or cemeteries closer to family members.

