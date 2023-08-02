PALMDALE — A monument described as the “Battlefield Cross,” a tribute to Antelope Valley troops who lost their lives in armed service to the nation, has been unveiled in Palmdale at Poncitlán Square.
The monument is not religious in its significance, but is so described because the combination of helmet, rifle and boots takes the form of an informal battlefield marker cross where troops who were killed in action were buried until transfer to permanent interment, often at military memorial sites or cemeteries closer to family members.
In a solemn ceremony held in 100-degree-plus summer heat, veterans, their friends, families and city leaders gathered for the unveiling of a monument to Antelope Valley troops killed in combat.
On Thursday evening, about 100 military supporters joined City Council members who lifted the cover on the Battlefield Cross.
Mayor Laura Bettencourt welcomed Marine veteran Tony Tortolano, who was recently named the city’s “Veteran Of The Year,” to deliver remarks at dedication of the monument.
The custom of the Battlefield Cross, Tortolano said, “is believed to have originated around the time of the Civil War” in its day, a hasty marker near where the soldier fell. In more recent conflicts, since the Korean War, the mortal remains of troops have been sent back to the United States for interment at cemeteries, but the Battlefield Cross is a symbolic component of military ceremonies.
“It is a symbol of loss and mourning,” Tortolano said. Addressing the debt owed to those who could not attend because of their death in service, he said, “Thank you for your incredible service. … May we never forget the sacrifice of those killed serving their country.”
State Assemblyman Tom Lackey, a former City Council member who spoke briefly, said: “Their sacrifice is permanent. They no longer can associate with their families. And for those who survived, many survive with many challenges.” He added, “We can’t do enough to recognize the service of veterans.”
Carl Hernandez, a leader with American Legion Post 348 and a Vietnam War veteran, said, “Seven of my friends I went to high school with are on that ‘AV Wall,’ ” and the Vietnam Memorial in Washington.
“This symbol honors the many who sacrificed their lives for this country,” Hernandez said.
The memorial is seated at the base of the flagpole that flies the enormous American flag in Poncitlán Square, the community park a short distance from Palmdale City Hall. City Council members Eric Ohlsen, a Coast Guard veteran, and Austin Bishop attended the ceremony.
The design of the memorial is simple, consisting of a pair of bronze combat boots that form the base, with a combat infantry rifle — the long-serving M-16 — topped by a bronze helmet with symbolic “dog tag” soldier’s identification suspended beneath the helmet.
The inscription at the base reads “In Honor of the Fallen Military Heroes of the Antelope Valley.”
Knowledge about the identities of those heroes varies depending on personal attachments to the history of those from the Antelope Valley who served, and were killed, serving in the nation’s armed forces.
One of the Valley’s best known memorials is the Antelope Valley Mobile Vietnam Memorial, the half-scale tribute wall that honors the memorial in Washington, with names of the more than 58,000 Americans killed in Vietnam.
One listing is the “AV 76,” the names of 76 young men from the Antelope Valley whose names are on the Vietnam Memorial, and the Antelope Valley memorial known simply as “The AV Wall.”
For many years, since the 2009 opening of the AV Wall, the community-based organization that supports it has placed a Battlefield Cross consisting of Vietnam War boots, helmet, and M-16 at center near the base of the monument.
The bronze monument, built with funds from Measure AV, a voter-passed initiative, was designed with participation from area veterans’ groups that included the American Legion, Post 348, VFW Posts 3000 and 3552, Coffee4Vets, the AV Veterans Community Action Coalition, Vets4Veterans and Point Man Antelope Valley, the non-profit that serves as guardians of the AV Wall.
