LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass signed Friday the city’s revised $13 billion budget for fiscal year 2023-24, which she said charts a new course for the city — one that is “stronger, happier, healthier and safer.”
The budget will take effect July 1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass signed Friday the city’s revised $13 billion budget for fiscal year 2023-24, which she said charts a new course for the city — one that is “stronger, happier, healthier and safer.”
The budget will take effect July 1.
“Just last month, I stood in this room and said that the budget was being presented as a reflection of our values and invest in the most critical needs,” Bass said. “I also said that I was confident that the relationship that we had built with a City Council that we would have a collaborative process.
“That’s what we have here today — that we come together united to sign the budget.”
There is a difference between spending and investing, she added, and this budget makes investments to bring people inside, improve public safety and other areas that will “net a return in terms of lives saved, in terms of the quality of life and better neighborhoods, and that will save the city in the long run.”
She thanked Council President Paul Krekorian and City Councilman Bob Blumenfield, chair of the council’s Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee, and the rest of the Council for “locking arms” with her and approve a budget that “will bring the urgency to the crisis we face.”
City Council President Paul Krekorian said the budget invests in “basic infrastructure and quality of life.” The budget will fund the basic services that people in Los Angeles need, such as improving the environment and lays the foundation for economic recovery post COVID, he added.
Pro Temp Councilman Curren Price reiterated the budget represents “our shared valued, shared commitment and sheer determination to get the job done.”
The mayor signed the revised $13 billion budget following the City Council’s vote earlier this week to approve its amended version of her originally proposed spending plan earlier this week.
After weeks of deliberations, hours of public comment and final revisions, the Council voted 13-1 on May 18 to approve its amended version of the mayor’s budget. The final version includes an unprecedented $1.3 billion to address housing and homelessness and about $3.2 billion for the Los Angeles Police Department.
Krekorian said in a statement that the council “built on the broad outline of the mayor’s proposed budget” with amendments to ensure “transparency and accountability” in the city’s spending. The 2023-24 budget tops $13 billion for the first time, a $1.31 billion, or 11% increase, form the prior fiscal year and includes $566 million in a reserve fund.
Councilwoman Eunissess Hernandez was the lone “no” vote. She said while there are some “important investments” in the budget, it “fell far short” of meeting the needs of Angelenos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.