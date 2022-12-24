LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive to a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed, Friday.
The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive, on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote to city department leaders stating that there would be no replacement order.
Garcetti signed the directive, on Dec. 11, his final day in office. The City Charter notes that executive directives take effect 15 days after publication, and “shall be binding on all departments, commissions, appointed officers and employees of the city” unless it is “revised or rescinded by the mayor.”
Zach Seidl of Bass’ office confirmed to City News Service that Bass rescinded the order “because there were concerns about the legality of the order.”
