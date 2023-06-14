LOS ANGELES — More than 14,000 unhoused Angelenos have been moved inside in the first six months of Mayor Karen Bass’ administration, the mayor’s office announced Tuesday.
Alongside her homelessness and housing team, Bass made a presentation on the progress made thus far in the homelessness crisis, as she did in March. The mayor said her team organized the presentation because Angelenos “want to see progress.”
“We want to talk about challenges we have. We want to talk about solutions and we want to talk about the way forward,” Bass said. “We believe that the emergency continues, but we do see a way forward.”
In her first update in March, Bass announced that 4,000 homeless Angelenos were brought inside, but the officials said Tuesday that the actual number was 8,000. An additional, 6,000 unhoused Angelenos have been brought inside to date, she added.
Va Lecia Adams Kellum, CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, cited data challenges for the undercount in March, such as lag times and data entry that caused delays in figures being validated.
“For example, we have a system for collecting data about who was actually moving from tents in housing that was not what we needed it to be,” Kellum said. “We actually underreported our numbers because we didn’t have a full accounting of people who had been helped.”
Kellum said data have been reviewed and corrected giving a “true sense of how many people moved from tents into motels, including A Bridge Home and tiny home villages.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.