LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass held an event in Venice, Friday, touting what she described as the early success of a program intended to bring people living in encampments into housing.

Bass appeared with Councilwoman Traci Park at The Rose Venice, a restaurant near some longstanding, large encampments on Sunset Avenue and Hampton Drive. The Los Angeles Times reported that organizers began offering temporary housing and services to people living in those encampments, earlier this week.

