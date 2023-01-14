LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass held an event in Venice, Friday, touting what she described as the early success of a program intended to bring people living in encampments into housing.
Bass appeared with Councilwoman Traci Park at The Rose Venice, a restaurant near some longstanding, large encampments on Sunset Avenue and Hampton Drive. The Los Angeles Times reported that organizers began offering temporary housing and services to people living in those encampments, earlier this week.
The program, called the Inside Safe initiative, has housed 96 people living in encampments in Venice so far, Bass said. Many were moved to hotels that include the Los Angeles Inn & Suites in South Los Angeles, and Bass said there is funding to support them for a few months.
“We know that the community of Venice has suffered for a long time,” Bass said. “The people on the streets have been suffering, and the people who have to live or work near the encampments have been suffering. And so I am happy to say that we were able to move a number of people into housing, and this work is going to continue.”
Bass, who declared a state of emergency over homelessness as her official act, said that what is most important is that the community of Venice can “reclaim those streets.”
