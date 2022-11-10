LOS ANGELES — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock, Wednesday, between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days.

After the candidates traded leads in early returns, Tuesday night, Caruso led Bass by 12,282 votes as of 3:30 a.m., Wednesday — the latest data available from the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

People are tired of Woke Politicians..They are Heartless Scum. Funny how Florida can count "all" their ballots by the end of the day...and yet Democrats Districts need days..even weeks to count theirs...That has a Huge Stench to it. "Anyone" caught manipulating an election (be they a D or a R) should be hung by the neck...or at least get a 5 year prison term minimum.

