LANCASTER — The HELPER Foundation will host a full-day Jr. Shoot 4 Life March Madness basketball tournament for youth ages 10 to 17 starting at 9 a.m., Saturday at Cole Middle School, 3126 East Ave. I.
There is a $500 prize for first place in the double elimination.
The event will include live music and special Tommy the Clown.
“The goal is to keep the youth that is at risk of joining gangs out of gangs and engage in year around pro-active peace keeping activities through the HELPER Foundation and our partners,” Ansar “Stan” Muhammad, executive director of The HELPER Foundation, wrote in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.