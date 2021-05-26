When Shirley Kost and her husband moved from Chicago to north Texas in 1979, they transferred their baseball devotion from the Cubs to the Texas Rangers, attending home games and regularly traveling to the team’s spring training camps.
During one training session, in February 2000, Rangers pitcher John Wetteland playfully gave Kost a ride on the back of his Harley. She decided to thank him with a batch of cookies, reaching into the bullpen during a regular season game to hand them over. Other pitchers jokingly protested about being left out. But Kost took it seriously.
Over the next two decades, the Kost house in Pantego, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, became a homespun bakery. Kost carted dozens of cookies to each game to give to Rangers players and staff — but the treats were also for anyone within reach.
Kost died May 13 in a hospital in Arlington. She was 82. The cause was complications of COVID-19, her daughter said.
The Rangers mourned her loss in a tweet. At a game against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field the week after her death, more than 26,000 fans honored her with a moment of silence.
Shirley Maxine Gray was born March 21, 1939, in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, to Simon Gray and Lottie Frances Gray. After high school, Shirley Gray moved to Chicago in 1958 to take a job with American Airlines in reservation sales.
There, she met Calvin Kost. “We were working in the same office,” he said.
In addition to her husband and daughter, Kost is survived by a son, Russell Kost; a sister, Marilyn Grubbs; and five grandchildren.
The Kosts moved to Texas when the airline relocated its headquarters to Fort Worth and Calvin Kost transferred to a position in system scheduling. She worked in the home.
Cal Kost, who later went to work as an usher for the Rangers, also helped out at the cookie factory by making sure the pantry was always fully stocked with sugar and flour.
Shirley Kost produced all kinds of cookies, including snickerdoodles and chocolate chip. She named cookies after players. The “Darvalicious,” a cookie covered in chocolate icing with a cherry in the center, was inspired by pitcher Yu Darvish. Outfielder Kevin Mench’s baked alter-ego was “Mench’s Munchies,” which were Ritz Crackers with melted chocolate bark and peanut butter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.