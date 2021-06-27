Jacques Barzaghi, who was a longtime confidant, alter ego and soul mate of former California Gov. Jerry Brown and known for his Zen sensibility and noir presence from boot to beret, died June 1 at his home in Normandy, France. He was 82.
He died in his sleep without an identifiable cause, although he had a history of heart ailments, his daughter Tatiana Barzaghi said.
Barzaghi (pronounced bar-ZAH-ghee), born in France, began his association with Brown in the early 1970s, when Brown was California’s secretary of state.
The two were inseparable for three decades, through Brown’s first two terms as governor, three unsuccessful campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination, a failed bid for the Senate, a stint as chairman of the California Democratic Party, a move to Japan to study Zen Buddhism and much of his tenure as mayor of Oakland. It all ended in 2004, when Brown, as mayor, fired him after Barzaghi’s wife reported a violent domestic dispute.
Brown declined to comment for this obituary.
Barzaghi served in multiple official and informal roles for Brown, including as barber, interior decorator and armed bodyguard. He was deeply involved in almost everything Brown did, from helping him make policy decisions to picking out his trademark double-breasted suits.
“He lends creativity and imagination to the administration and serves as a person Jerry can bounce ideas off of,” the Los Angeles Times quoted a Brown aide as saying in 1977, the year Barzaghi became an American citizen with Brown’s help.
Intense, bald and heavily tattooed, Barzaghi, who wore wire-rim glasses and dressed in black from head to toe, cut an austere figure, and he was given to vaguely existential utterances.
“We are not disorganized,” he told The New York Times during Brown’s 1992 bid for president. “Our campaign transcends understanding.”
On another occasion, asked for his thoughts after touring a state prison to report on conditions there, Barzaghi reportedly replied, “We are all prisoners.”
Jacques Georges Barzaghi was born July 26, 1938, in the small town of Beausoleil in the south of France near Monaco. His father, René Barzaghi, who was part of the French Resistance during World War II, was an officer in the French merchant marine. He and Jacques’ mother, Marie Louise (Denoix) Barzaghi, separated when Jacques was 6. In effect abandoned by his parents, the boy was raised by his paternal grandmother.
Barzaghi left for Paris at 16, before finishing high school. Falling in with theater and movie people, he found work as an actor, taking the stage name Lorenzo Poldi. He joined the French army at 18 and served briefly until he was injured and returned to Paris. There, enamored of new wave film directors such as Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard, he dabbled in directing himself.
After the 1968 student uprisings in Paris, Barzaghi moved to West Hollywood and worked briefly in the film industry. One night at a party in Laurel Canyon, he fell into conversation with a man about movies, relationships and the Navajo, learning only later that this stranger was Brown, California’s secretary of state. His lack of deference, he told The New York Times, “was the key to connecting” with him.
Some found Barzaghi a little far out. “When asked a question, he will stare a long moment, during which the words you’ve just spoken seem to ring with foolishness,” wrote the Los Angeles Times. “Then he will utter a cryptic remark like ‘Don’t sell the skin of the bear before you shoot the bear.’”
