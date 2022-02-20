SAN JOSE — A planned extension of Bay Area Rapid Transit into San Jose could be delayed until 2034, adding four years to the project’s timeline, according to a federal report.
The Federal Transit Administration expressed concerns about the project and the Valley Transit Authority’s ability to deliver it on budget and on schedule, the Bay Area News Group reported, Friday.
The infrastructure project would bring BART into the core of the Bay Area’s largest city and complete a ring of rapid rail service around the region.
The new report provides insight into why federal officials indicated last year that the project’s budget could rise to $9.1 billion — $4.4 billion over the transit authority’s initial estimate.
The federal agency found that the local authority’s cost and schedule projections are “overly optimistic” and that the methods used to derive staffing needs and risks were “insufficient” and even “illogical” at times, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.